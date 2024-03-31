Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 133.3 days.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.