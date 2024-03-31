Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance
Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $9.71.
About Salvatore Ferragamo
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Salvatore Ferragamo
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.