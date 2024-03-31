Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Boosted by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 3.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total transaction of $2,585,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,478,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total transaction of $2,585,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,478,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 901,258 shares of company stock worth $256,569,563 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.12 and a 200-day moving average of $252.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.