Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 3.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $39,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.18. 4,892,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,992. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $292.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.97.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total transaction of $2,585,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,478,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $3,843,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,926,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,440,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,478,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,258 shares of company stock valued at $256,569,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

