Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 36.61, a quick ratio of 36.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Safehold has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $30.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.89 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.00) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1,240.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 455.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Safehold by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

