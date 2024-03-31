Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $1.99

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Safe has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $41.47 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00002825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00111958 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00040170 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017445 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

