Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

SABR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.40.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $918.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.78. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sabre by 63.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sabre by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

