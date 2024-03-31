Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 29th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 545.0 days.
Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance
Royal Unibrew A/S stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19. Royal Unibrew A/S has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $94.77.
About Royal Unibrew A/S
