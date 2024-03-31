Roth Mkm Trims TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Target Price to $44.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.29. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFFP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

