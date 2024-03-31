Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Rocky Brands Trading Up 8.1 %

RCKY opened at $27.13 on Thursday. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $201.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.90 million. Analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

