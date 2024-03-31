Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 795,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,928,000 after purchasing an additional 40,643 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $79.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

