Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.87. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after buying an additional 6,748,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,707,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,997,000 after buying an additional 2,053,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,110,000 after buying an additional 676,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

