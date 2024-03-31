Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.05.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

