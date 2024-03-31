Reviewing Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) & Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Spectral Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $2.63 million 0.10 -$12.04 million ($3.42) -0.01 Spectral Medical $1.18 million 81.05 -$8.65 million ($0.04) -8.58

Spectral Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sintx Technologies. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sintx Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -314.39% -67.12% -45.49% Spectral Medical -974.16% N/A -192.15%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Spectral Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sintx Technologies and Spectral Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

