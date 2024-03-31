Reviewing Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Emeren Group and Tigo Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emeren Group 0 1 2 1 3.00 Tigo Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Emeren Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 200.52%. Tigo Energy has a consensus price target of $7.05, indicating a potential upside of 558.88%. Given Tigo Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Emeren Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emeren Group -8.91% 0.26% 0.21% Tigo Energy N/A -55.89% -19.15%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Emeren Group and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Emeren Group has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.1% of Emeren Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of Emeren Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emeren Group and Tigo Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emeren Group $104.67 million 1.11 -$4.67 million ($0.18) -10.72 Tigo Energy $145.23 million 0.44 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Tigo Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Emeren Group.

Summary

Emeren Group beats Tigo Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, United States, UK, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Hungary, and Internationally. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.