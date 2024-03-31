Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.10 Million

Request (REQ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Request token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $164.34 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00015408 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00023643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00015139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,553.00 or 1.00131599 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00141997 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.16904952 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $9,739,473.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

