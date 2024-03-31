Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 1,489,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 333.4 days.
Renesas Electronics Price Performance
Shares of Renesas Electronics stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $21.20.
About Renesas Electronics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Renesas Electronics
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.