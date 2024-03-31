Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 29th total of 1,489,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 333.4 days.

Renesas Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Renesas Electronics stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

