Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,231 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEI. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Trading Down 1.8 %

HEICO stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.00. 431,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. HEICO’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.