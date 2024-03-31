Redwood Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,041 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. 2,876,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

