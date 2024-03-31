Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

CDW Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.78. The stock had a trading volume of 772,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,620. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $259.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

