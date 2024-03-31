Redwood Investments LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297,745 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Extreme Networks worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 101.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,514. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

