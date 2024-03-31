Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Up 61.6% in March

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the February 29th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Recruit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RCRUY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 535,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,963. Recruit has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

