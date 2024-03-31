Realta Investment Advisors Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,770.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,944,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 465,903 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,877,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,495,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

