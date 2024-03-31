Realta Investment Advisors Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.87. 859,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,898. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.89 and a fifty-two week high of $149.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.31.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRMN

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.