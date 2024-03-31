Realta Investment Advisors Takes $1.01 Million Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,579,487,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,301,000. 2Xideas AG purchased a new position in Revvity in the third quarter worth about $20,968,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $12,830,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $10,223,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVTY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVTY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.00. 656,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,385. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $139.04.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.09%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

