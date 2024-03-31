Realta Investment Advisors Sells 5,955 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. 8,248,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,888,991. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

