Realta Investment Advisors Sells 5,955 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Realta Investment Advisors lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. 8,248,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,888,991. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.