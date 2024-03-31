Realta Investment Advisors Sells 535 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Generac were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Generac by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Generac by 825.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 72,142 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average is $113.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

