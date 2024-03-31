Realta Investment Advisors Sells 3,889 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in RTX were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $97.53. 10,700,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,173,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

