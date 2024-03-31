Realta Investment Advisors Sells 337 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $524.34. 252,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $368.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $515.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.