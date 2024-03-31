Realta Investment Advisors Sells 21,875 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,875 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 280,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. 3,014,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.