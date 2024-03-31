Realta Investment Advisors Sells 1,703 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.6% of Realta Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.60.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

MCD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,454,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.95. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

