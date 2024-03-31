Realta Investment Advisors Sells 165 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 7,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

AMGN traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.32. 2,289,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

