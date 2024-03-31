Realta Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $106.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,721. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $107.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.43. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

