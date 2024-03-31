Realta Investment Advisors Purchases 873 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,696,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after buying an additional 1,222,834 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,179,000 after buying an additional 671,409 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,463,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,134,000.

GBIL stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.89. 614,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,601. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3959 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

