Realta Investment Advisors Purchases 6,224 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,090,972 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $68.31.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

