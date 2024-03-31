Realta Investment Advisors Purchases 3,715 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 976,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,767,000 after buying an additional 163,233 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 576,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,285,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Performance

BATS PSFF remained flat at $27.01 on Friday. 44,178 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

