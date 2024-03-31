Realta Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000.

IWV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.08. 208,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,487. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $229.26 and a 52-week high of $300.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.33.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

