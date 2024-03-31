Realta Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 246.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,665,000 after buying an additional 1,452,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,706,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,526,000 after purchasing an additional 969,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,031 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

