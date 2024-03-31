Realta Investment Advisors Increases Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,488,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,812,000 after acquiring an additional 300,725 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.73. The company had a trading volume of 496,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,681. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

