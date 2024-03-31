Realta Investment Advisors Increases Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.93. The company had a trading volume of 238,371 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.44. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

