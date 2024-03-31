Realta Investment Advisors Has $976,000 Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,904 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $76,050,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $84,383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.02. 2,257,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,192. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

