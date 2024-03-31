Realta Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.99. 13,421,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,527,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

