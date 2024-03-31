Realta Investment Advisors Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Realta Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 5,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.66. 5,278,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,559,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.55. The company has a market cap of $197.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

