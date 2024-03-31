Realta Investment Advisors Cuts Position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors owned 2.43% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSMJ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PSMJ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,625 shares. The company has a market cap of $48.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

