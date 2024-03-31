Realta Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

AMAT stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.23. 5,750,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,070. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.62. The stock has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

