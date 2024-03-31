Realta Investment Advisors Buys 2,983 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAG. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. 936,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

