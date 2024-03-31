Realta Investment Advisors Acquires New Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 220,680 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AG stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,719,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214,051. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.0048 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

