Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a sector underperform rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.08.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $165.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

