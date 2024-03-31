Quetta Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:QETAU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 3rd

Quetta Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:QETAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 3rd. Quetta Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Quetta Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Quetta Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QETAU opened at $10.28 on Friday. Quetta Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quetta Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QETAU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000.

About Quetta Acquisition

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

