Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,720,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

